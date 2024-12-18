Author Cassidy Williams’s New Book “Do Not Be Afraid” is a Charming Tale That Empowers Young Readers to Conquer Their Fears Together with Family and Friends

Recent release “Do Not Be Afraid” from Covenant Books author Cassidy Williams addresses the universal fear of the dark by reassuring children and adults alike that the unknown can be faced with courage, especially when supported by loved ones. This beautifully illustrated tale offers a comforting message that empowers readers to embrace their fears and find strength in togetherness.