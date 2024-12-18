Author Cassidy Williams’s New Book “Do Not Be Afraid” is a Charming Tale That Empowers Young Readers to Conquer Their Fears Together with Family and Friends
Recent release “Do Not Be Afraid” from Covenant Books author Cassidy Williams addresses the universal fear of the dark by reassuring children and adults alike that the unknown can be faced with courage, especially when supported by loved ones. This beautifully illustrated tale offers a comforting message that empowers readers to embrace their fears and find strength in togetherness.
New Ulm, MN, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cassidy Williams, a college student studying to become an early childhood education teacher who hopes to one day work in a classroom with special-needs children, has completed her new book, “Do Not Be Afraid”: a touching narrative aimed at helping children navigate their fears of the dark, encouraging readers to confront the unknown with love and support from family and friends.
“Are you afraid of the dark?” writes Williams. “Many children and even adults experience being afraid of the dark at some time in their lives. The unknown of what may be in the dark can be scary, but with help from family or friends, you can conquer your fears!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cassidy Williams’s new book is a heartfelt tool for parents and guardians to help children express their fears and understand that they are not alone. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Cassidy’s tale to life, “Do Not Be Afraid” skillfully bridges the gap between fear and comfort, making this book an ideal addition to any child’s library.
Readers can purchase “Do Not Be Afraid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
