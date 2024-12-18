Author Mark Friedrich’s New Book “Palasandra: Book One of the Kiger Collection” a Stunning Tribute to One of Nature’s Most Magnificent Creatures, the Kiger Mustangs

Recent release “Palasandra: Book One of the Kiger Collection” from Covenant Books author Mark Friedrich invites readers into the enchanting world of the Kiger mustangs, also known as the Orianas. This captivating novel explores the lives and history of these remarkable horses, discovered in southwest Oregon’s Beatys Butte.