Author Mark Friedrich’s New Book “Palasandra: Book One of the Kiger Collection” a Stunning Tribute to One of Nature’s Most Magnificent Creatures, the Kiger Mustangs
Recent release “Palasandra: Book One of the Kiger Collection” from Covenant Books author Mark Friedrich invites readers into the enchanting world of the Kiger mustangs, also known as the Orianas. This captivating novel explores the lives and history of these remarkable horses, discovered in southwest Oregon’s Beatys Butte.
DeLand, FL, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Friedrich, an accomplished horse rancher and master builder has completed his new book, “Palasandra: Book One of the Kiger Collection”: a mesmerizing exploration of the lives and history of the Kiger mustangs, often referred to as the Orianas. This novel marks the beginning of a seven-book series that delves into the origins and experiences of these stunning horses, capturing the imagination of readers and equine enthusiasts alike.
“The first Kiger mustangs were discovered by Bureau of Land Management agents in an area of southwest Oregon in an area called Beatys Butte,” writes Friedrich. “The agents noticed that almost all the herd members had a Dunn factor coloration and a Spanish confirmation much like the horses from hundreds of years ago. Where did they come from? How did they get there? Some facts are known, legends have been told, and the rest is for guessing and dreaming. Only our imagination can fill in the gaps. This is the story of Palasandra and how she and her herd may have lived before, during, and after being rounded up by BLM. They are now known as the modern-day Kiger mustang.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Friedrich’s new book invites readers to ponder the mysteries of the Kiger mustangs, igniting curiosity and encouraging them to dream about the untold stories of these remarkable animals. With colorful artwork to help bring Friedrich’s story of life, “Palasandra: Book One of the Kiger Collection” sets the stage for an epic journey that offers readers a chance to explore the depth of these horses’ history and the magic of the wild.
Readers can purchase “Palasandra: Book One of the Kiger Collection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
