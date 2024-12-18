Author Louise Gwathmey Weld’s New Book “Honey, You Were Born Invited” is a Collection of Powerful Sermons on the Longing for God's Presence and Grace

Recent release “Honey, You Were Born Invited” from Covenant Books author Louise Gwathmey Weld is a heartfelt collection of sermons that explore the deep, universal longing for God in the human heart. Drawing on her own personal experiences and rich Biblical insight, Weld’s sermons address the spiritual hunger that drives people to search for fulfillment.