Author Louise Gwathmey Weld’s New Book “Honey, You Were Born Invited” is a Collection of Powerful Sermons on the Longing for God's Presence and Grace
Recent release “Honey, You Were Born Invited” from Covenant Books author Louise Gwathmey Weld is a heartfelt collection of sermons that explore the deep, universal longing for God in the human heart. Drawing on her own personal experiences and rich Biblical insight, Weld’s sermons address the spiritual hunger that drives people to search for fulfillment.
Charleston, SC, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Louise Gwathmey Weld, a mother, grandmother, and an Anglican priest in Charleston, South Carolina, has completed her new book, “Honey, You Were Born Invited”: a powerful assortment of sermons and personal reflections that invites readers to discover the longing for God that everyone holds within their hearts, whether they know it or not.
Louise shares, “One summer, at a large family reunion, one of the littlest cousins, overwhelmed by all the people he’d never seen before, asked his mother, ‘Who invited us here?’ She replied, ‘Honey, you were born invited.’ That became a family saying: ‘Remember, you were born invited.’
“I am an Anglican priest who was invited by God to spend my entire parish ministry among the dear folks at Saint James Church, James Island, South Carolina. I am a storyteller and, preaching one Sunday, my family story of ‘Honey, you were born invited’ became a way for me to talk about God’s story and the kingdom into which each of us is born invited. From before the foundations of the world, every human is created to live life in the presence of a generous Creator and to participate in every act of love he lavishes on his creation.”
The author continues, “The sermons in this book are all about the one whom God sent into the world not to condemn the world, but with the most amazing invitation: Come to me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. His life, death, and resurrection say, ‘I love you. I have always loved you. There is nothing you can do to make me stop loving you. Come on home.’
“Because, honey, you were born invited.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Louise Gwathmey Weld’s new book serves as an invitation to discover the love and grace that God provides to heal the deepest of wounds. Enlightening and thought-provoking, Louise’s work is ideal for anyone looking for a deeper exploration of the peace that can only be felt when one returns home to the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Honey, You Were Born Invited” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
