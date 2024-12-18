Author Whitney Johnson’s New Book “Chalk Boy” is an Imaginative Children’s Story That Follows the Adventures Chalk Creations Have When No One is Around
Recent release “Chalk Boy” from Page Publishing author Whitney Johnson is a charming illustrated children’s story that introduces Chalk Boy, a chalk creation who comes to life and ventures out in the dark.
Pendergrass, GA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Whitney Johnson, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, has completed her new book “Chalk Boy”: an engaging children’s story that takes readers into the world of chalk creations who play in the park.
Author Whitney Johnson lives in Georgia with her husband and four children, along with many farm animals. This is her first book.
Johnson dedicates her debut children’s book to her father, writing, “For you, Dad. Thank you for helping grow my imagination with your stories. Because of you, I’ve been to places most will never even dream of. At sixty-six years old, you had many more adventures to tell, and I long for the day when I can hear them again.”
“Chalk Boy” features illustrations by JoAnna Allen, who received a bachelor’s degree in graphic design before starting her own business, “JoBird 6:26.” She lives in North Carolina with her husband and son.
Published by Page Publishing, Whitney Johnson’s magical tale is enhanced by JoAnna Allen’s vibrant and detailed illustrations, which help to bring this creative story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Chalk Boy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Whitney Johnson lives in Georgia with her husband and four children, along with many farm animals. This is her first book.
Johnson dedicates her debut children’s book to her father, writing, “For you, Dad. Thank you for helping grow my imagination with your stories. Because of you, I’ve been to places most will never even dream of. At sixty-six years old, you had many more adventures to tell, and I long for the day when I can hear them again.”
“Chalk Boy” features illustrations by JoAnna Allen, who received a bachelor’s degree in graphic design before starting her own business, “JoBird 6:26.” She lives in North Carolina with her husband and son.
Published by Page Publishing, Whitney Johnson’s magical tale is enhanced by JoAnna Allen’s vibrant and detailed illustrations, which help to bring this creative story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Chalk Boy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories