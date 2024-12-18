Author Diana Ciarallo’s New Book “Sifting Through the Corn” Centers Around a Young Teen Who Finds Herself Plagued by Foreboding Dreams of a Terrible Danger to Come

Recent release “Sifting Through the Corn” from Page Publishing author Diana Ciarallo is a stunning novel that centers around Deborah Rosser, a young teen who finds her world upended as she is forced to help her mother in the wake of a horrific betrayal. But as she does so, Deborah begins having strange dreams that hint at a much larger danger looming on the horizon she must work to prevent.