Author Diana Ciarallo’s New Book “Sifting Through the Corn” Centers Around a Young Teen Who Finds Herself Plagued by Foreboding Dreams of a Terrible Danger to Come
Recent release “Sifting Through the Corn” from Page Publishing author Diana Ciarallo is a stunning novel that centers around Deborah Rosser, a young teen who finds her world upended as she is forced to help her mother in the wake of a horrific betrayal. But as she does so, Deborah begins having strange dreams that hint at a much larger danger looming on the horizon she must work to prevent.
Presto, PA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diana Ciarallo, who resides with her family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and holds a degree in English from Washington and Jefferson College, has completed her new book “Sifting Through the Corn”: a compelling tale that follows a young teen who must decipher the messages of her dreams if she hopes to stop the dangerous future that she believes her visions are predicting.
“Deborah Rosser led a normal teenage existence—school and friends, helping out at her mother’s restaurant, harboring dreams of owning an establishment of her own,” writes Ciarallo. “That existence has fallen apart following a devastating betrayal, leaving her mom a hollow shell of her former self and leaving Deborah to deal with the aftermath all on her own, and that’s when the visions begin, in her waking world, in her dreams…
“Dreams of skulls, endless corn mazes, and mysterious and quite literally shadowy figures—Deborah does her best to solve the riddle of her nightmares, and it is only as she begins to dig even deeper into this dark world of dreams that Deborah begins to discover a great number of things that all hint at many a long-buried secret that could just wind up being the seeds that could grow to cause great harm to herself as well as those closest to her.”
Published by Page Publishing, Diana Ciarallo’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow Deborah on her desperate journey to decipher her dreams and put an end to the danger that she can feel is coming for her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sifting Through the Corn” is a riveting page-turner that promises to keep readers spellbound, leading to a shocking conclusion that will leave them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sifting Through the Corn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
