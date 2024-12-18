Author Keith Hutchison’s New Book “More Likely Dead: An American Story” Follows a Man on a Rough Ride with Rays of Light and a Chance for Self-Redemption
Recent release “More Likely Dead: An American Story” from Page Publishing author Keith Hutchison is a true story about a young man in California lost and thrown into a world of drugs, sex, and violence.
Atascadero, CA, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Keith Hutchison, a retired contractor with over thirty years in the heating and air industry, has completed his new book “More Likely Dead: An American Story”: a raw and heart-wrenching memoir that follows the author’s tumultuous journey through life.
Author Keith Hutchison writes, “Wow, what luck. Eric’s sister wanted to give us a ride over to her place to wash a couple cars for twenty bucks. Huh? I didn’t even know Eric had a sister. Oh, whatever. I would never see her again. But twenty bucks? That should get us some food and booze for the day, and the day at hand was all I plan for. Now with the cars sparkling clean, it’s time for a little lunch then a ride back to my place, and the best yet, someone over twenty-one was driving us home who was willing to buy us a gallon of vodka. And the luck just kept coming. Back at my place, or well, you might say my mom’s place, out back in the shed, the gallon of vodka started going down.”
Published by Page Publishing, Keith Hutchison’s revealing work takes readers to California and chronicles the author’s mental struggle to avoid self-destruction.
Readers who wish to experience this autobiographical work can purchase “More Likely Dead: An American Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at www.MoreLikelyDead.com and the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
