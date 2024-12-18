Author Daes A. Neights’s New Book “Millennium Epic” is a Dark Fantasy Novel That Follows an Ignorant Emperor Who Must Fight Both External Forces and Internal Confusions
Recent release “Millennium Epic” from Page Publishing author Daes A. Neights is a fascinating tale of an emperor who feigns dread to protect humanity, only to find his fortress besieged by forces he cannot understand. Led along a journey in a superior realm, he grapples with enigmas that challenge his very existence, while discovering that knowledge and power often come at a painful price.
New York, NY, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daes A. Neights has completed their new book “Millennium Epic”: a dark and poetic tale that explores the balance between fear, wisdom, and the blurred line between strength and weakness.
“As a song sung by one unseen, an ignorant emperor feigns his dread upon the world in order to protect mankind without their nuisance,” writes Neights. “He then gets his fortress besieged due to enigmas he doesn't fully understand. Being led along story in a superior realm, he's explained what much means, but it's still too difficult for him to understand because a story is best understood by the ones who lived it.”
“--Enigma is as a calm poison, and dread horrors are often made soft. A shattered heart bleeds its beauty. No, not everything is all hunky-dory in the twilight—"
“Sometimes you need to be dumber before you can get smarter, and weaker before you get stronger. Don't ask me how I know that.”
“Enigmas don't hold hands as easily as friendlies can hold back.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daes A. Neights’s enthralling tale invites readers to immerse themselves in a world where nothing is as it seems, and every answer only raises more questions. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, Neights’s novel promises to keep the pages turning, leading readers down a thrilling path of unexpected twists towards a stunning finale that is bound to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Millennium Epic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
