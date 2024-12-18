Author Daes A. Neights’s New Book “Millennium Epic” is a Dark Fantasy Novel That Follows an Ignorant Emperor Who Must Fight Both External Forces and Internal Confusions

Recent release “Millennium Epic” from Page Publishing author Daes A. Neights is a fascinating tale of an emperor who feigns dread to protect humanity, only to find his fortress besieged by forces he cannot understand. Led along a journey in a superior realm, he grapples with enigmas that challenge his very existence, while discovering that knowledge and power often come at a painful price.