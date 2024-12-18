Author Marigayle Wallace’s New Book “A Fun Time at the Circus” is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Goes to the Circus and Becomes Inspired to Train a Horse of His Own
Recent release “A Fun Time at the Circus” from Page Publishing author Marigayle Wallace is a whimsical tale that centers around Timmy, a young boy who bonds with a pony named Pony Rony and helps to care for her. After a fun visit to the circus, Timmy becomes inspired to train her like the horses he saw during the show but must ask permission before he is able to do so.
Parma Hts, OH, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marigayle Wallace has completed her new book “A Fun Time at the Circus”: a captivating tale brimming with imagination, friendship, and the magic of childhood wonder that follows a young boy and his special bond with a pony named Pony Rony.
In this delightful story, readers are introduced to Timmy, a young boy whose boundless imagination leads him to a special friendship with Pony Rony. Filled with excitement and eager to share his newfound discovery with his little brother, Timmy embarks on a journey to show how imagination can bring joy and adventure to everyday life.
“Timmy’s imagination gave him so much fun talking with Pony Rony,” writes Marigayle. “He therefore wanted to teach his little brother about the way he can actually talk with the pony.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marigayle Wallace’s riveting tale is a testament to the joy found in childhood adventures and is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers from all walks of life. With its endearing characters and vibrant artwork, “A Fun Time at the Circus” is a perfect addition for any family library and will invite readers to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Fun Time at the Circus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In this delightful story, readers are introduced to Timmy, a young boy whose boundless imagination leads him to a special friendship with Pony Rony. Filled with excitement and eager to share his newfound discovery with his little brother, Timmy embarks on a journey to show how imagination can bring joy and adventure to everyday life.
“Timmy’s imagination gave him so much fun talking with Pony Rony,” writes Marigayle. “He therefore wanted to teach his little brother about the way he can actually talk with the pony.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marigayle Wallace’s riveting tale is a testament to the joy found in childhood adventures and is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers from all walks of life. With its endearing characters and vibrant artwork, “A Fun Time at the Circus” is a perfect addition for any family library and will invite readers to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Fun Time at the Circus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories