Author Marigayle Wallace’s New Book “A Fun Time at the Circus” is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Goes to the Circus and Becomes Inspired to Train a Horse of His Own

Recent release “A Fun Time at the Circus” from Page Publishing author Marigayle Wallace is a whimsical tale that centers around Timmy, a young boy who bonds with a pony named Pony Rony and helps to care for her. After a fun visit to the circus, Timmy becomes inspired to train her like the horses he saw during the show but must ask permission before he is able to do so.