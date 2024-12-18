Author Jennifer Blair’s New Book “The Amazing Flying Sadie Visits the USA” is a Charming Story That Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Flying Dachshund

Recent release “The Amazing Flying Sadie Visits the USA” from Page Publishing author Jennifer Blair is an engaging and captivating tale that centers around Sadie, a flying dachshund who sets off on a wild adventure to travel the nation. As she lands in each of the fifty states, Sadie takes in the sights and all the fun things to do while visiting.