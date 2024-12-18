Author Jennifer Blair’s New Book “The Amazing Flying Sadie Visits the USA” is a Charming Story That Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Flying Dachshund
Recent release “The Amazing Flying Sadie Visits the USA” from Page Publishing author Jennifer Blair is an engaging and captivating tale that centers around Sadie, a flying dachshund who sets off on a wild adventure to travel the nation. As she lands in each of the fifty states, Sadie takes in the sights and all the fun things to do while visiting.
Bartow, FL, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Blair has completed her new book “The Amazing Flying Sadie Visits the USA”: an imaginative and heartfelt story of a flying pup who sets off to see every corner of the United States, enjoying all the wonderful sights and locales that America has to offer.
“This book is based on my miniature dachshund, Sadie,” writes Jennifer. “She loves sticking her head out the window while riding in the car, and with her ears flapping behind her, it appears she’s flying. So this is how the Amazing Flying Sadie got started.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Blair’s riveting tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Sadie’s journey, seeing America through the eyes of this adventurous dog. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Jennifer’s story to life, “The Amazing Flying Sadie Visits the USA” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Amazing Flying Sadie Visits the USA” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
