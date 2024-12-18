Author Bethany Ann Potter’s New Book “A Simple Life: ‘Don't just have a friend, be a friend’” is a Poignant Tale of the Lasting Impact That Friendship Can Have
Recent release “A Simple Life: ‘Don't just have a friend, be a friend’” from Page Publishing author Bethany Ann Potter follows a young girl who finds her world completely upended when her family moves her halfway across the country. After finding two friends at her new school, young Sophia navigates the challenges of growing up and discovers just how powerful friendship can be.
Keizer, OR, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bethany Ann Potter has completed her new book “A Simple Life: ‘Don't just have a friend, be a friend’”: a heartfelt story that centers around a young girl who, after completely starting over, finds strength and support in her two best friends as they face the struggles and triumphs of growing up together.
“On top of struggling with life at home, Sophia Ann Hart has to suddenly move to a new place. She must adjust to her new surroundings—a new city and a new school,” writes Bethany. “With this move, Sophia meets two boys who quickly become her best friends, offering her a new perspective on life, and helping her find a sense of belonging and purpose. Alongside each other, through all that could go wrong and all that may go right, the three new friends navigate the challenges of adolescence, supporting each other when they need it. However, sometimes, even on the most exciting journeys, the bad times can overshadow the good ones, and a lie can hurt, especially when believed by a friend. It can be difficult to see what really matters—true friendship and, ultimately, a real family.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bethany Ann Potter’s engaging tale is a beautiful coming-of-age novel that’s sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers as they follow Sophia Ann Hart’s journey of finding herself and a true sense of belonging. Inspired by the author’s own lived experiences, “A Simple Life” is a brilliant, character-driven story that’s sure to have a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “A Simple Life: ‘Don't just have a friend, be a friend’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“On top of struggling with life at home, Sophia Ann Hart has to suddenly move to a new place. She must adjust to her new surroundings—a new city and a new school,” writes Bethany. “With this move, Sophia meets two boys who quickly become her best friends, offering her a new perspective on life, and helping her find a sense of belonging and purpose. Alongside each other, through all that could go wrong and all that may go right, the three new friends navigate the challenges of adolescence, supporting each other when they need it. However, sometimes, even on the most exciting journeys, the bad times can overshadow the good ones, and a lie can hurt, especially when believed by a friend. It can be difficult to see what really matters—true friendship and, ultimately, a real family.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bethany Ann Potter’s engaging tale is a beautiful coming-of-age novel that’s sure to captivate the hearts and minds of readers as they follow Sophia Ann Hart’s journey of finding herself and a true sense of belonging. Inspired by the author’s own lived experiences, “A Simple Life” is a brilliant, character-driven story that’s sure to have a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “A Simple Life: ‘Don't just have a friend, be a friend’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories