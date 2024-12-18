Author Bethany Ann Potter’s New Book “A Simple Life: ‘Don't just have a friend, be a friend’” is a Poignant Tale of the Lasting Impact That Friendship Can Have

Recent release “A Simple Life: ‘Don't just have a friend, be a friend’” from Page Publishing author Bethany Ann Potter follows a young girl who finds her world completely upended when her family moves her halfway across the country. After finding two friends at her new school, young Sophia navigates the challenges of growing up and discovers just how powerful friendship can be.