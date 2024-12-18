Author Diane Gilbert’s New Book “KiKi: The Making of a School Therapy Dog” Tells the Charming Tale of Kiki, Who Works Hard to Become a Therapy Dog at Her Mother’s School

Recent release “KiKi: The Making of a School Therapy Dog” from Page Publishing author Diane Gilbert is an adorable story that centers around KiKi, a lovable dog who takes on the big responsibility of being the first ever therapy dog at her mother’s school. If all goes well, then KiKi’s hard work will mean more schools will utilize therapy dogs to help their students achieve success.