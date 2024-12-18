Author Diane Gilbert’s New Book “KiKi: The Making of a School Therapy Dog” Tells the Charming Tale of Kiki, Who Works Hard to Become a Therapy Dog at Her Mother’s School
Recent release “KiKi: The Making of a School Therapy Dog” from Page Publishing author Diane Gilbert is an adorable story that centers around KiKi, a lovable dog who takes on the big responsibility of being the first ever therapy dog at her mother’s school. If all goes well, then KiKi’s hard work will mean more schools will utilize therapy dogs to help their students achieve success.
Liverpool, NY, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diane Gilbert, who taught mathematics and computer science programming for thirty years at the high school level before retiring in 2022, has completed her new book “KiKi: The Making of a School Therapy Dog”: a captivating tale based on true events that follows KiKi, a friendly dog with a lot of love who trains to become the first therapy dog at her mother’s school, pacing the way for more therapy dogs to be incorporated into school settings.
“This is a story of a dog named Kiki, who was the pilot dog for a school district’s therapy dog program,” writes Diane. “Her journey is fraught with many challenges. She may hold the future of the program in her paws. If the board of education sees the positive contributions Kiki makes in the lives of students, will they approve of the therapy dog program? If any concerns arise, will the board decide not to approve the program? Can Kiki master her own fears to pass the test? Will she win over the hearts of the students, faculty, and the board of education?”
Published by Page Publishing, Diane Gilbert’s enthralling tale is not only an entertaining read, but an insightful look at the important work that therapy dogs can do to help students feel more at ease at school. With colorful artwork to help bring Diane’s story to life, “KiKi: The Making of a School Therapy Dog” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover the ways in which dogs can be more than just a companion but also serve as a vital component to everyday life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “KiKi: The Making of a School Therapy Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
