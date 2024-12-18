Author Craig Chalkley’s New Book “Dog Park Chit Chat” is a Unique and Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Dog Owners Navigate Going to the Dog Park with Their Dogs
Recent release “Dog Park Chit Chat” from Page Publishing author Craig Chalkley is a practical guide designed to help dog owners understand best practices while visiting a dog park. Drawing upon years of personal experience, Chalkley provides the tools needed to ensure every visit to a dog park is a beneficial, safe, and fun experience for both dogs and owners alike.
Wake Forest, NC, December 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Craig Chalkley, a retired Air Force officer as well as a retired home builder, has completed his new book “Dog Park Chit Chat”: an insightful guide to help dogs and their owners successfully enjoy their time at any dog park in America.
Author Craig Chalkley has had dogs and loved them since he was five years old. He has frequented dog parks at all of the numerous places he has lived throughout the United States. The author holds a BA from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in counseling and human development from Troy University.
“[‘Dog Park Chit Chat’] covers dog park rules and protocol, a veterinarian’s advice on the pros and cons of dog parks, as well as pet insurance and links to all dog parks in America,” writes Chalkley. “But the majority of the book contains stories told openly and freely to the author at various times over the years. The stories are unique, warm, funny, and sometimes even tragic. If you’ve never been to a dog park, the information provided herein will make your first visit safe and fun for you and your ‘best friend’.”
Published by Page Publishing, Craig Chalkley’s educational guide is inspired by the author’s strong desire to write an informative yet fun book to make people aware of the many benefits of dog parks, both for dogs and their owners. Engaging and thought-provoking, “Dog Park Chit Chat” is sure to become a vital tool for dog owners of all backgrounds, helping them to set up their visit to any dog park to be a success.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Dog Park Chit Chat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
