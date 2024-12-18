Author Craig Chalkley’s New Book “Dog Park Chit Chat” is a Unique and Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Dog Owners Navigate Going to the Dog Park with Their Dogs

Recent release “Dog Park Chit Chat” from Page Publishing author Craig Chalkley is a practical guide designed to help dog owners understand best practices while visiting a dog park. Drawing upon years of personal experience, Chalkley provides the tools needed to ensure every visit to a dog park is a beneficial, safe, and fun experience for both dogs and owners alike.