HCA HealthONE Aurora Welcomes Thumper the Therapy Dog to Its Team
Hospital facility dogs bring comfort to patients, colleagues and providers.
Denver, CO, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Aurora is excited to announce the addition of Thumper, a specially trained therapy dog, to its team. Thumper will offer comfort and emotional support to patients, staff, and visitors as part of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the well-being of its community.
Thumper, a friendly one-year-old golden retriever, was bred and trained by Freedom Service Dogs, an organization dedicated partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs. Thumper’s unique training allows him to interact with hospital visitors in a calming and supportive manner, helping to alleviate anxiety, stress, and other emotional challenges.
Doug Maddux, the hospital’s EMS Director, will serve as Thumper’s handler. Doug brings years of experience in healthcare and emergency medical services, as well as a passion for improving the hospital experience for all. His partnership with Thumper will provide an additional layer of compassionate care, especially for visiting first responders.
“We are thrilled to welcome Thumper to the HCA HealthONE family,” said Scott Rausch, CEO of HCA HealthONE Aurora. “Thumper’s calming presence and ability to provide emotional support will make a real difference in the lives of our patients, their families, and our dedicated healthcare colleagues.”
Thumper will be on hand to visit patients, provide support in high-stress areas like the emergency department, and offer a sense of joy and companionship to everyone he meets. As part of HCA HealthONE’s commitment to patient-centered care, the hospital recognizes the profound positive impact therapy animals can have on the healing process, helping to reduce stress and promote emotional well-being.
About HCA HealthONE Aurora
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Aurora, offering more than 60 medical specialties, including a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation and a full-service mental health campus. HCA HealthONE Aurora is the first hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive four-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
