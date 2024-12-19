Author Kathlene Calvano’s New Book “Dear Chuck” is a Stirring Collection of Letters Written by the Author to Her Late Husband to Honor the Memory of Their Life Together

Recent release “Dear Chuck” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kathlene Calvano is a powerful and heartfelt assortment of letters penned by the author six months after the passing of her beloved husband, all detailing the incredible life he led and the love they shared while also exploring the grief she has carried with her since his death.