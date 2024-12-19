Author Kathlene Calvano’s New Book “Dear Chuck” is a Stirring Collection of Letters Written by the Author to Her Late Husband to Honor the Memory of Their Life Together
Recent release “Dear Chuck” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kathlene Calvano is a powerful and heartfelt assortment of letters penned by the author six months after the passing of her beloved husband, all detailing the incredible life he led and the love they shared while also exploring the grief she has carried with her since his death.
Fort Collins, CO, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathlene Calvano, a former full-time government employee as well as a loving mother of four and grandmother of three, has completed her new book “Dear Chuck”: a collection of letters documenting the full life that the author and her late husband shared together, serving as a way for her to process her grief at his passing.
Nearly six months after her husband Chuck died at age seventy-nine, author Kathlene Calvano was feeling no less grief at his loss than she felt on the day he died. A man who had lived a full life, traveled the world, retired from the US Navy, retired again as a full professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, was now absent from her life. She was not ready to let him go, so she began to write letters to him that she would share with their family.
In “Dear Chuck,” Kathlene retells many of the stories he shared with her about his large Italian family, his successful naval career and added many stories of their lives together. As she writes her letters of love, she makes clear where her faith, hope, and happiness lie—in her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Calvano begins her series, “It’s been over a half year since you went to heaven. I’d hoped it would be easier by now, but I find that I still cry every day. Which is a surprise when you consider our thirty-eight-plus years together when you marveled how I could get through almost any situation without tears. Perhaps that was true when you were still here with me, but I’m finding a new normal without you.
“I’ve decided that it may help to record some of our most memorable moments—if not for me, then for our girls.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kathlene Calvano’s poignant collection was originally written in order to help the author assuage her grief, allowing her to remain connected to Chuck despite his physical absence in her life. Deeply personal and candid, Calvano shares her letters in the hope of connecting with others who have lost a spouse, helping them to know they are not alone in their grief.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Dear Chuck" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
