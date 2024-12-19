Author Ray Vuillemainroy "Big Ray"’s New Book “Brotherhood Leadership Handbook” is Designed for Young Men to Achieve Success Through Brotherhood Principles
Recent release “Brotherhood Leadership Handbook: A Handbook for Boys and Young Men Who Want to Achieve Success” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ray Vuillemainroy "Big Ray" is an insightful guide aimed at instilling young readers with the principles of hard work, responsibility, and leadership that will help set them up throughout their life.
South San Francisco, CA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ray Vuillemainroy "Big Ray", who worked as a law enforcement officer for over thirty years, specializing in gang enforcement and school violence response, has completed his new book “Brotherhood Leadership Handbook: A Handbook for Boys and Young Men Who Want to Achieve Success”: a poignant and engaging guide designed to help readers gain insight into brotherhood principles that are the foundation for any successful life.
During his time in law enforcement, author Ray Vuillemainroy attended San Francisco State University, where he studied psychology and joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. This college experience helped Ray develop a passion for higher education and brotherhood based on shared experiences, responsible actions, hard work, and leadership. In addition to law enforcement, Ray worked as a mentor for “at-risk” and “high-risk” youth.
“The ‘Brotherhood Leadership Handbook’ is designed to help boys and young men develop into strong, responsible adults who succeed and make a difference in their communities,” writes Vuillemainroy. “And, although this handbook was written with ‘at-risk’ youth in mind, it can be enjoyed by all young men who strive to better themselves and achieve success as its pillars are universal. Responsibility, Hard Work, Respect, and Leadership (Key Principles) make sense and when practiced regularly bring pride, respect, and success. These principles have incredible strength as they empower our youth to complete tasks, overcome obstacles, achieve goals and find success. This powerful instruction is bolstered by a classic fraternal code (Brotherhood’s Code of Conduct) which encourages youth to be responsible, show respect, lead, and help others. These fundamentals build a strong foundation which allow youth to thrive as they discover success at home, in school, at work, and with their friends. These qualities enable the ‘Brotherhood Leadership Handbook’ the ability to change lives as youth discover much success and achieve their dreams!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ray Vuillemainroy’s engaging guide will help encourage readers from all walks of life to approach every challenge and opportunity with an open mind as well as the foundational principles of brotherhood and fraternity. Drawing upon years of personal observation and professional experiences, Vuillemainroy shares the “Brotherhood Leadership Handbook” in the hopes of positively impacting the lives of others, helping them to see the important tools and themes that lie in the concept of brotherhood.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Brotherhood Leadership Handbook: A Handbook for Boys and Young Men Who Want to Achieve Success" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
