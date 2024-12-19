Author Ray Vuillemainroy, PhD’s New Book “Brotherhood Leadership Program” is a Perfect Tool for Those Wishing to Teach Young Men the Values of Brotherhood

Recent release “Brotherhood Leadership Program: A Program for Boys and Young Men Who Want to Achieve Success” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ray Vuillemainroy, PhD is a comprehensive plan for those seeking to instill young men with the principles of brotherhood, setting up educators with the tools required to pass on these values.