Author Ray Vuillemainroy, PhD’s New Book “Brotherhood Leadership Program” is a Perfect Tool for Those Wishing to Teach Young Men the Values of Brotherhood
Recent release “Brotherhood Leadership Program: A Program for Boys and Young Men Who Want to Achieve Success” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ray Vuillemainroy, PhD is a comprehensive plan for those seeking to instill young men with the principles of brotherhood, setting up educators with the tools required to pass on these values.
South San Francisco, CA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ray Vuillemainroy, PhD, worked as a law enforcement officer for over thirty years, specializing in gang enforcement and school violence response, has completed his new book “Brotherhood Leadership Program: A Program for Boys and Young Men Who Want to Achieve Success”: an essential guide for those aiming to teach boys and young men the values and life lessons of brotherhood that can lead to a fulfilling life of success and accomplishments.
During his time in law enforcement, author Ray Vuillemainroy attended San Francisco State University, where he studied psychology and joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. This college experience helped Ray develop a passion for higher education and brotherhood based on shared experiences, responsible actions, hard work, and leadership. In addition to law enforcement, Ray worked as a mentor for “at-risk” and “high-risk” youth.
“The ‘Brotherhood Leadership Program’ is designed to help boys and young men develop into strong, responsible adults who succeed and make a difference in their communities,” writes Vuillemainroy. “And, although this program was written with “at-risk” youth in mind, it can be enjoyed by all young men who strive to better themselves and achieve success as its pillars are universal. Responsibility, Hard Work, Respect, and Leadership (Key Principles) make sense and when practiced regularly bring pride, respect, and success. These principles have incredible strength as they empower our youth to complete tasks, overcome obstacles, achieve goals and find success. This powerful instruction is bolstered by a classic fraternal code (Brotherhood’s Code of Conduct) which encourages youth to be responsible, show respect, lead, and help others. These fundamentals build a strong foundation which allow youth to thrive as they discover success at home, in school, at work, and with their friends. These qualities enable the ‘Brotherhood Leadership Program’ the ability to change lives as our youth discover much success and achieve their dreams!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ray Vuillemainroy, PhD’s enlightening program will help provide educators with the tools and advice they need in order to help train young men from all walks of life, teaching them how to properly apply the foundational principles that brotherhood emphasizes. Based upon the author’s own experiences and personal observations, Vuillemainroy shares the “Brotherhood Leadership Program” to help others see the value and importance that lie in the concepts and themes of brotherhood.
Readers who wish to experience this adjective work can purchase "Brotherhood Leadership Program: A Program for Boys and Young Men Who Want to Achieve Success" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
