C. J. Ayers’s Newly Released “Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek” is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure, Friendship, and Determination

“Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. J. Ayers is an inspiring story of courage and ingenuity as a group of children work together to save a majestic wolf named Zeus from danger. The book explores themes of loyalty, the beauty of nature, and the power of teamwork in the face of adversity.