C. J. Ayers’s Newly Released “Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek” is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure, Friendship, and Determination
“Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. J. Ayers is an inspiring story of courage and ingenuity as a group of children work together to save a majestic wolf named Zeus from danger. The book explores themes of loyalty, the beauty of nature, and the power of teamwork in the face of adversity.
Flowery Branch, GA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek”: a captivating fiction that documents an unforgettable summer of adventure. “Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek” is the creation of published author, C. J. Ayers, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and Georgia native.
Ayers shares, “The summer had been one of the most adventurous summers the children had ever had to date. They had planned, watched, waited and prayed that whatever would come of this progress Zeus would have his chance to survive the farmers.
Paul David, Jennie, Johnny and little Becky watched and waited as the beautiful wolf slowly began to move. Now all that they had planned was coming to life and the secret of the Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek would soon be revealed and the fate of Zeus depended purely on the children outwitting the local farmers.
Could they save Zeus and if they could what would eventually become of their special friend Zeus?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. J. Ayers’s new book is an engaging tale that will captivate readers of all ages with its vivid storytelling and heartfelt message about the bond between humans and animals.
Consumers can purchase "Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Howling Wolf at Flatbread Creek", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
