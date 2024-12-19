Racheal Elizabeth Arenivas’s Newly Released “The Cleanest Stall” is a Sweet Story of a Special Donkey with a Determined Heart
“The Cleanest Stall” from Christian Faith Publishing author Racheal Elizabeth Arenivas is a darling narrative that follows a young donkey who just wants to do right but can’t seem to find her path as an unexpected assignment from above changes everything.
Smethport, PA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Cleanest Stall”: a lighthearted tale of faith and trust in one’s place in God’s plan. “The Cleanest Stall” is the creation of published author, Racheal Elizabeth Arenivas.
Arenivas shares, “Nestled in the middle of Bethlehem lived a special donkey named Star. Her whole life was filled with challenges, and she struggled to find her purpose. One day, Angel Gabriel told Star to prepare her stall for something special. Star’s faith was tested for many months as she encountered negativity and doubt. She never lost faith and was rewarded by Mary and Joseph by picking her stall for the birth of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Racheal Elizabeth Arenivas’s new book will delight young readers as they journey with a sweet donkey on a path to witness an unexpected miracle.
Consumers can purchase “The Cleanest Stall” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cleanest Stall”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Arenivas shares, “Nestled in the middle of Bethlehem lived a special donkey named Star. Her whole life was filled with challenges, and she struggled to find her purpose. One day, Angel Gabriel told Star to prepare her stall for something special. Star’s faith was tested for many months as she encountered negativity and doubt. She never lost faith and was rewarded by Mary and Joseph by picking her stall for the birth of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Racheal Elizabeth Arenivas’s new book will delight young readers as they journey with a sweet donkey on a path to witness an unexpected miracle.
Consumers can purchase “The Cleanest Stall” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cleanest Stall”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories