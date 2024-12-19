Tera Hunt’s Newly Released “From My Heart: A 365-Day Devotional Book” is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Guide for Daily Spiritual Reflection

“From My Heart: A 365-Day Devotional Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tera Hunt is a moving collection of daily devotionals, filled with personal stories and spiritual reflections that highlight faith, gratitude, and the power of God’s presence in times of challenge.