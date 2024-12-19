Arnetia Booker’s Newly Released “Give Thanks: For Nature” is a Heartwarming Message of Gratitude for God’s Creation
“Give Thanks: For Nature” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arnetia Booker is an inspiring children’s book that encourages readers to appreciate the beauty of God’s creation while cultivating gratitude and joy in everyday life.
Lagrange, GA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Give Thanks: For Nature”: a charming and uplifting children's book that invites readers to reflect on the beauty and wonder of the natural world. “Give Thanks: For Nature” is the creation of published author, Arnetia Booker, a dedicated wife and mother of two beloved daughters.
Booker shares, “Reading to your children is a great way to bond with them and create beautiful memories! Books benefit children of all ages, whether it’s teaching them new words or instilling valuable lessons. As you look around, you can see the many details God put into the world around us. God’s love has been woven into every part of our existence. This book aims to highlight just a few of these very impactful details, found in nature, that we often take for granted. Life comes with many ups and downs, so teaching children to find gratitude and joy in the little things is an extremely valuable tool they can take well into adulthood! Give Thanks: For Nature is the second of a series of books titled Give Thanks, encouraging a heart, of gratitude. Give Thanks: For My Body is the first published.
“Come and see what God has done: He is awesome in His deeds toward the children of man.”
Psalm 66:5 Psalm 5”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arnetia Booker’s new book offers a thoughtful exploration of faith, gratitude, and the wonders of nature through the lens of Christian values.
Consumers can purchase “Give Thanks: For Nature” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Give Thanks: For Nature”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
