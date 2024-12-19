Deborah Price Lechmanski’s Newly Released “Growing up on Shelter Island: Happy and Sad Times” is a Heartfelt Memoir of Island Life
“Growing up on Shelter Island: Happy and Sad Times” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Price Lechmanski is a nostalgic journey through the author's formative years, highlighting the joys and challenges of growing up on a small island.
Shelter Island, NY, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Growing up on Shelter Island: Happy and Sad Times”, a heartfelt memoir that reflects on the author’s experiences growing up on a small island, is the creation of published author, Deborah Price Lechmanski.
Lechmanski shares, “This book is full of my memories growing up on a small island. The story starts when I was three and a half years old, and it shows how I coped with life’s ups and downs.
My dad had an accident off Wades Beach, and you will see that beach mentioned a few times. It is funny how, growing up here, I always seemed to end up at that beach. It is a nice beach, one of the two main beaches on the island. But it seemed like all my friends and all the islanders went to the other beach.
It is full of times I spent raising animals in my spare time. I was a member of one of the two fire departments here. My dad was a member of the other fire department.
There are stories about a lot of animals and how they filled my life; I treasure their memories still today. This book takes me through my different jobs and things that made me happy throughout my life until the present.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Price Lechmanski’s new book captures the essence of island living, reflecting on the bonds formed and the lessons learned along the way.
Consumers can purchase “Growing up on Shelter Island: Happy and Sad Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Growing up on Shelter Island: Happy and Sad Times”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
