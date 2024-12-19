Marcus Burrell’s Newly Released “One God: A Book of Poetry II” is a Stirring and Spiritually Enriching Collection
“One God: A Book of Poetry II” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcus Burrell is a heartfelt and uplifting anthology of poetry that glorifies God and seeks to inspire spiritual transformation through the beauty of artistic expression.
Desoto, TX, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “One God: A Book of Poetry II”: an inspiring collection of poetry that celebrates faith, love, and the transformative power of God. “One God: A Book of Poetry II” is the creation of published author, Marcus Burrell, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Robert and Wynetta Burrell, along with six siblings, one in heaven, and an adopted brother. He is a husband and a father of three amazing children with his loving wife, Sandra, who attends and serves at the Potter’s House under Bishop T. D. Jakes for over twenty-seven years. He is a former member of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship under Dr. Tony Evans for ten years prior.
Burrell shares, “Is a book of poetic inspiration to touch the hearts and minds of all who have an ear for poetry a heart longing for change. Its purpose is to glorify our Lord and Savior through a display of artistic expression for a beautiful, expected end, through love for our Heavenly Father, in hopes of transforming. All whose hearts are made willing from common to uncommon encounters with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcus Burrell’s new book is a spiritually enriching experience that invites readers to explore faith through the lens of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “One God: A Book of Poetry II” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One God: A Book of Poetry II”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
