SY Moss’s Newly Released “Personal Story Dropping My Stones For Diamonds” is a Courageous and Inspiring Memoir of Healing and Transformation
“Personal Story Dropping My Stones For Diamonds” from Christian Faith Publishing author SY Moss is an empowering memoir that recounts the author's journey through years of abuse, silence, and emotional struggles, ultimately finding healing through faith and courage.
Byron, GA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Personal Story Dropping My Stones For Diamonds”: a raw and transformative memoir of overcoming adversity. “Personal Story Dropping My Stones For Diamonds” is the creation of published author, SY Moss, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A teen mom and wife who gave her life to Christ at the age of twenty-one. Moss knows the struggle of trying to be a mother, wife, and student at fifteen years old while facing abuse and trying to keep her babies safe.
Moss shares, “SY’s story is one of living on an emotional roller coaster and cycles of abuse for many years that, in her memory, began at age five. Her experiences would be growing up with five siblings and a strong sense of community made up of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and neighbors, who had constant backyard parties with the dust and dirt underneath their feet as the dance floor. Inside the home was filled with abuse from her dad and a culture that was clear about “what happens in this house, stay in this house.”
The day her voice was taken away from her in exchange for candy from a family friend, it paved a path of erasing her very existence. While she protected one abuser after the other with her silence, that abuser was given an opportunity to define who she would become. Secrets like these are not meant to be kept secret because they grow and cause deprivation of life.
Although it took time for SY to learn what happened to her was not who she was, she recognized that when you give your secret a voice, it’s no longer a secret. It can be exposed, and help can be found. SY realized that if she was ever going to be completely healthy, healed, and whole, she would need to face herself and confront her silence.
Her life now stands on the word of God: “And we know, all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28 KJV).
If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, or abuse of any kind, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, SY Moss’s new book is a powerful story of resilience, redemption, and the transformative power of faith in the face of trauma.
Consumers can purchase “Personal Story Dropping My Stones For Diamonds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Personal Story Dropping My Stones For Diamonds”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
