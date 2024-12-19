Ashley Dochterman’s Newly Released “Grandmas Go to Heaven” is a Heartwarming Children’s Book Offering Comfort and Hope in the Face of Loss
“Grandmas Go to Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ashley Dochterman is a gentle exploration of grief and the comforting notion of Heaven, designed to help children understand and cope with the loss of a beloved grandmother.
Aliso Viejo, CA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grandmas Go to Heaven”: a touching narrative that provides a comforting perspective on the afterlife. “Grandmas Go to Heaven” is the creation of published author, Ashley Dochterman, who earned a master’s degree in developmental psychology at the University of California Davis and a master’s degree in occupational therapy at the University of Southern California. Ashley enjoys making music, exploring, and spending time with her family and dogs at the beautiful California beaches. When her own children faced the loss of a beloved grandma, Ashley was inspired to offer an uplifting perspective that became Grandmas Go to Heaven.
Ashley shares, ““Grandma said that Heaven is the most amazing place, filled with beauty, joy and grace. It sounds like such a great place, meant for me and for you, that it must be full of grandmas there too.” Grandmas Go to Heaven will bring warmth, comfort, and hope to the hearts of children during a time that can be very confusing. From the perspective of a child who sees the promise of Heaven reflected in all different types of grandmas, we can rest assured that grandmas are waiting in a glorious place with warm, comforting grandma hugs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashley Dochterman’s new book offers a soothing narrative that fosters understanding and connection during difficult times.
Consumers can purchase “Grandmas Go to Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandmas Go to Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
