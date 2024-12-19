Max Rogers’s Newly Released “Wager for More” is an Insightful Exploration of Gambling Through a Biblical Lens
“Wager for More: A Christian Perspective on Online Sports and Casino Gambling” from Christian Faith Publishing author Max Rogers is a thoughtful examination of the rise of online gambling, encouraging Christians to reflect on the practice in light of biblical teachings about money, ethics, and faith.
Chatham, NJ, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Wager for More: A Christian Perspective on Online Sports and Casino Gambling”: a compelling Christian viewpoint on the rapidly expanding world of online gambling. “Wager for More: A Christian Perspective on Online Sports and Casino Gambling” is the creation of published author, Max Rogers, a follower of Jesus Christ, a husband, a brother, and a son. He was raised in New Jersey and has a degree in economics from Princeton University. Max enjoys volunteering as a youth wrestling coach in his spare time and is an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Max works in real estate asset management for a church endowment in New York City, where he resides with his wife, Tara.
Rogers shares, “Have you watched a sports event on TV recently? If your answer is yes, then you know it’s hard to go one commercial break without seeing an advertisement for some sort of casino or sports-based betting. The gambling industry has crafted a narrative that their products and services offer unmatched thrills and top-tier entertainment. The result? More Americans than ever are wagering on the outcome of a football game or the spin of a roulette wheel, all from the phones in their pockets. This is all legal in most states, yes. But is it ethical? What would Jesus have to say about it?
Max Rogers seeks to raise awareness in the Christian community about the explosion of online betting into the American mainstream and thus into our daily lives. These pages address topics covered in the New Testament that aim to help Christians examine gambling through the eyes of Jesus, including discussions about money and greed, being aware of deceivers, and trusting in the Lord.
If you or a loved one is struggling with the constant accessibility of sports and casino gambling, or if you are curious as to what the Bible says about Christians partaking in this activity, the hope is that these pages will shed God’s light on the subject.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Max Rogers’s new book offers thoughtful commentary on the moral challenges posed by the rise of online betting.
Consumers can purchase “Wager for More: A Christian Perspective on Online Sports and Casino Gambling” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wager for More: A Christian Perspective on Online Sports and Casino Gambling”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
