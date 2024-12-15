Bluewater Battery Logistics Partners with HazMat Consulting

Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, announced an official partnership with HazMat Consulting. Bluewater is helping battery manufacturers, dealers and end-users to successfully navigate the complexities of evolving DOT-regulated battery logistics landscape. This is a significant step forward for Bluewater and its customers, as well as for the development of the second-life battery market.