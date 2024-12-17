Spanish Language Group Adds 33 More Languages to Its Professional Translation and Localization Services and Expands Its Global Footprint
Now Offering Certified Translations by Trained Linguistic Professionals in 123 Languages, The Spanish Group Delivers Premier Customer Service and Guaranteed On-Time Delivery
Irvine, CA, December 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Spanish Group, an Inc. 5000-recognized global translation service, announced today that it now offers certified translation and localization in 123 languages and has expanded into the Middle East with services available in all major Arabic dialects.
As with all its services, The Spanish Group’s Arabic and other language translations are performed by trained linguistic professionals and meet all international commerce laws, regulations, and standards. Certified Arabic translations by The Spanish Group are designed to be accepted by legal and governmental institutions all over the globe.
Perfect for Business, Legal, Immigration Needs
“We’re very proud to offer affordable premium services with experienced Arabic translation teams, opening up endless options for personal and professional expansion into new careers and markets,” said The Spanish Group CEO Salvador Ordorica. "Anyone can use the same services as Fortune 500 companies enjoy with The Spanish Group’s quality, confidential, and fast translation and localization services.”
ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015-certified, The Spanish Group offers best price guarantees for all services. The Spanish Group’s trained linguists are native speakers of the languages they translate and localize, with extensive experience in a variety of professional fields. A separate, specially trained linguist proofreads every translation to maintain the strict quality control measures that ensure complete accuracy. The Spanish Group has translated and localized more than 20 million documents all over the globe.
“The speed and accuracy of our translations make them well suited for the fast-paced business world, the demands of legal and immigration agencies, and other situations where credibility and confidence is a must,” said Ordorica. “We begin with a deep commitment to using highly credentialed people for the best results and back it up with our guarantee.”
About The Spanish Group
Founded in 2013 by Salvador Ordorica, CEO, The Spanish Group is an internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015 certified translation service offering 123 languages and unparalleled language precision, localization, cost effectiveness, and efficiency. The Spanish Group sets itself apart by working with certified, professionally trained linguists all over the globe who are native speakers and deeply experienced specialists in a variety of fields. The Spanish Group is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, law firms, small businesses, universities, embassies, and other governmental agencies to deliver accurate, culturally correct translations and localizations that help them operate seamlessly across multiple languages. For more information, visit: https://thespanishgroup.org/.
