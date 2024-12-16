Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at Métamorphose 2024
Paris, France, December 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arnaud Quercy is pleased to announce his participation in Métamorphose 2024, a prominent art fair in Paris that will bring together the work of 60 artists. The event will take place at the Halle des Blancs Manteaux, located in the heart of Paris’ 4th arrondissement, and will explore the theme of transformation through diverse artistic mediums.
Exhibition Dates:
December 26, 2024 – January 5, 2025
Venue:
Halle des Blancs Manteaux, 48 rue Vieille du Temple, Paris 4e
Opening Hours:
Thursday, December 26: 6 PM – 10 PM (Vernissage)
December 27 – January 5: 11 AM – 8 PM
Admission is free, making this exhibition accessible to art enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone curious about contemporary creative expressions.
Arnaud Quercy: Exploring Transformation Through Art
Arnaud Quercy’s contribution to Métamorphose 2024 focuses on themes of change, identity, and the interplay between nature and urban environments. Known for his multidisciplinary approach, Arnaud often incorporates elements like steel and vibrant color palettes into his works, exploring connections between materials, ideas, and emotions.
The theme of metamorphosis aligns with Arnaud’s ongoing artistic exploration of how forms evolve, adapt, and transcend boundaries. His work invites viewers to reflect on their own interpretations of transformation, whether in physical, emotional, or societal contexts.
Vernissage: Opening Night Celebration
On December 26, visitors are invited to attend the vernissage from 6 PM to 10 PM, where they will have the opportunity to engage with Arnaud Quercy and the other participating artists. The event offers a welcoming atmosphere to discover and discuss the artworks on display.
For more details about Métamorphose 2024 and Arnaud Quercy’s participation, visit the official event website at www.expo4art.fr or contact info@expo4art.fr.
About Métamorphose 2024
Organized by Paris Centre, Métamorphose 2024 celebrates transformation in contemporary art. Set in the historic Halle des Blancs Manteaux, the exhibition showcases a variety of disciplines and perspectives, offering visitors a thought-provoking cultural experience.
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
