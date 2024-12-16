Arnaud Quercy to Exhibit at Métamorphose 2024

Arnaud Quercy will exhibit at Métamorphose 2024, an art fair showcasing 60+ artists exploring transformation through diverse mediums. Held at Halle des Blancs Manteaux in Paris from December 26, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the event highlights themes of change and adaptation. Arnaud's work reflects his exploration of nature’s interplay with urban environments. The vernissage on December 26 (6 PM–10 PM) offers a chance to meet the artist. Free entry.