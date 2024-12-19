Bruce Nalevanko Jr.’s Newly Released “The TEN Wise Men” is a Gripping Apocalyptic Tale of Faith and Choice
“The TEN Wise Men” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Nalevanko Jr. is a compelling narrative exploring themes of faith, prophecy, and the ultimate battle between good and evil as foretold in the Bible’s Book of Revelation.
Greensburg, PA, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The TEN Wise Men”, a powerful story about the return of Jesus Christ and the ultimate choice every soul must make, is the creation of published author, Bruce Nalevanko Jr.
Nalevanko shares, “It’s been over two thousand years since Jesus Christ has walked the earth. And now He is back! He is on a new mission given to Him from the Lord. He is to seek out the people who will become known as the ten wise men. Like the disciples of old, when the wise men first meet Jesus, they must choose whether they want to follow Him. Their ultimate purpose will be given to them once they ascend into heaven.
Even though Jesus is back, He is not alone. The antichrist and the beast are also walking among the inhabitants of earth. In seven years’ time, everything will culminate into the final battle between good and evil, known as Armageddon. And as predicted in the book of Revelation in the Bible, this battle will occur in the valley of Megiddo in Israel.
Everyone has a choice. We can walk with God. Or we can choose to walk alone. The faithful will escape the end-times in the rapture. The remainder will be left on earth to be tested by the new government order led by the antichrist. With some of their loved ones gone, the people who remain will be forced to forge ahead in a chaotic world. A world that is about to be burned. Will you be ready when the time comes?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Nalevanko Jr.’s new book is a thought-provoking exploration of faith and destiny, encouraging readers to reflect on their beliefs and choices.
Consumers can purchase “The TEN Wise Men” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The TEN Wise Men", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
