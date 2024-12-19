Jessica T. Wiley’s Newly Released “Poetic EXPRESSIONS: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Devotional Guide
“Poetic EXPRESSIONS: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica T. Wiley is a thoughtfully crafted devotional that intertwines poetic reflections and scripture to uplift readers facing life’s challenges, offering hope, faith, and reassurance in God’s love.
Conway, AR, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Poetic EXPRESSIONS: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through”: a heartfelt and poetic devotional designed to inspire and uplift. “Poetic EXPRESSIONS: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through” is the creation of published author, Jessica T. Wiley, a dedicated wife and mother from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She holds a bachelor of science in education early childhood/special education degree, a 4-12 Special Education Certification, a master’s degree in reading, an educational specialist degree in reading, and a dyslexia certificate.
Wiley shares, “Have you ever felt moments of hopelessness? Are you sinking in despair? Have you experienced difficulty with finding the words to bring you out on top of the mountain? Poetic Expressions: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through meets readers where they are. In this unique devotional, readers will find an alphabetical index of inspirational messages mixed with poetic language. These words of encouragement will plant readers on a firm foundation, leading to a meaningful end.
Through this captivating experience, author Jessica T. Wiley commands the reader’s attention with a poetic pause, grounding the reader into a safe space. This is where a shift occurs, providing a thoughtful word to remind the reader of God’s presence, his purpose, and his power. As the journey of life becomes challenging, may these scriptures renew the mind and spirit, allowing freedom to express grief, sorrow, and unhappiness in an extraordinary way. May God’s presence overwhelm you instead of the world’s problems, letting Him carry your burdens.
While there are many published devotionals, this one paints a poetic picture of how scripture can be used to satisfy the mind and soul. Its purpose serves as a reflection on where you were in a difficult moment, and through scripture, you can find the peace of God and be reassured that your situations are only temporary. Experiencing trials can be overwhelming, but this devotional provides support through God’s Word in overcoming whatever you are facing. Even in the joyous and exciting times, we must be reminded of God as a constant being in our lives. His faithfulness, mercy, and goodness are prized treasures to store within our hearts. While reading through these pages, reflect on what could have been and thank God for what did not happen. Let this devotional not only be comforting but carry you through.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica T. Wiley’s new book paints a vivid and poetic picture of the power of scripture in transforming lives. This devotional offers a safe space for reflection and provides a comforting reminder of God’s unwavering faithfulness and grace in both difficult and joyous moments.
Consumers can purchase “Poetic EXPRESSIONS: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poetic EXPRESSIONS: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
