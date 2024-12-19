Jessica T. Wiley’s Newly Released “Poetic EXPRESSIONS: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Devotional Guide

“Poetic EXPRESSIONS: Words of Encouragement to Get You Through” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica T. Wiley is a thoughtfully crafted devotional that intertwines poetic reflections and scripture to uplift readers facing life’s challenges, offering hope, faith, and reassurance in God’s love.