Gregg DeVoogd’s Newly Released “Easy Lesson Learned The Hard Way” is a Heartfelt Coming-of-Age Tale with Valuable Life Lessons
“Easy Lesson Learned The Hard Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregg DeVoogd is an engaging story of youth, mistakes, and the lasting impact of life’s hard-earned lessons, highlighting the importance of listening to parental guidance.
Port Huron, MI, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Easy Lesson Learned The Hard Way”: an honest and relatable story that captures the challenges and growth that come with youth. “Easy Lesson Learned The Hard Way” is the creation of published author, Gregg DeVoogd, who grew up in a small town outside Port Huron, Michigan. He now resides in Port Huron. He is a disabled army veteran with a service dog named Sterling. He lives with his wife, whom he has been with for twenty-three years. He has a daughter, twelve years old, and a son, four years old.
DeVoogd shares, “Join us on an adventure with two teenage boys who learned a lesson the hard way about fires. This true story will give you insight on how kids sometimes just have to learn the hard way when they don’t listen to their parents.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregg DeVoogd’s new book offers readers a thoughtful reflection on the sometimes difficult but impactful lessons of youth, with a focus on the importance of family and learning from mistakes.
Consumers can purchase “Easy Lesson Learned The Hard Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Easy Lesson Learned The Hard Way”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
