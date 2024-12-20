Jacob Harris’s Newly Released “Reflections of Grace” is an Uplifting 365-Day Devotional Journey
“Reflections of Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Harris is an inspiring collection of daily devotionals designed to guide readers toward a deeper understanding of God’s grace through personal stories, humor, and faith-filled reflections.
Eden, NC, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Reflections of Grace”: an enriching devotional that invites readers to explore and embrace God’s grace in their daily lives. “Reflections of Grace” is the creation of published author, Jacob Harris, a young North Carolina native, bivocational pastor, and high school teacher who has had a lot of living in his years. Harris has worked a number of odd jobs, was a track-and-field runner in college, is a coach, and has been wed to his forever bride, Hallie. Together they spend much of their time seeking God’s will in how to further the Gospel through their lives and church, Enriching Grace Church. In his off-time, Harris would describe himself as an avid reader and family man.
Harris shares, “Reflections of Grace began spontaneously one afternoon as author Jacob Harris sat bedside in a hotel room, dreading feelings of complacency in his faith. Therefore, that night he began to write devotionals to be shared on the Enriching Grace website (enrichinggrace.com). From that point on, feelings of complacency turned into constant reflections of grace. This work is a 365-day collection of devotionals that are purposed to point the reader to a deeper understanding of grace via Harris’s own struggles, funny experiences, and thoughts. It is his hope that as you read and reflect day-to-day, you yourself become a reflection of grace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Harris’s new book offers readers a meaningful and accessible tool for spiritual reflection, using humor, honesty, and faith to inspire daily transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Reflections of Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reflections of Grace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Harris shares, “Reflections of Grace began spontaneously one afternoon as author Jacob Harris sat bedside in a hotel room, dreading feelings of complacency in his faith. Therefore, that night he began to write devotionals to be shared on the Enriching Grace website (enrichinggrace.com). From that point on, feelings of complacency turned into constant reflections of grace. This work is a 365-day collection of devotionals that are purposed to point the reader to a deeper understanding of grace via Harris’s own struggles, funny experiences, and thoughts. It is his hope that as you read and reflect day-to-day, you yourself become a reflection of grace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Harris’s new book offers readers a meaningful and accessible tool for spiritual reflection, using humor, honesty, and faith to inspire daily transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Reflections of Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reflections of Grace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories