Connie Capps’s Newly Released “A Season of Tragedy” is a Poignant Exploration of Loss and Faith
“A Season of Tragedy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Connie Capps is a heartfelt memoir detailing the author’s journey through profound grief following the loss of three loved ones within two years. It addresses major themes of faith, resilience, and the hope found in God during times of unimaginable sorrow.
Diboll, TX, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Season of Tragedy”: a powerful reflection on overcoming grief through faith. “A Season of Tragedy” is the creation of published author, Connie Capps, a dedicated wife and resident of Texas.
Capps shares, “Not one, not two, but three deaths in a matter of two years. In the blink of an eye, they were gone, and I would never see them again. You never know what each day brings or if the events of the day will turn your day into a tragedy.
Living through my season of tragedy was really hard. I would not have made it if it were not for an amazing God. The pain of my loss was so great, but God was greater. He never left my side and was there to comfort me each step of the way.
I relied on Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.” God did give me hope, and he gave me a different future. One I could have never imagined.
I don’t know how people go through something like this and not have God to lean on. I know without a doubt that if I didn’t have God, I would have ended my life already.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie Capps’s new book offers readers a compelling narrative that illustrates the transformative power of faith in times of tragedy.
Consumers can purchase “A Season of Tragedy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Season of Tragedy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
