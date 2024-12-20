Connie Capps’s Newly Released “A Season of Tragedy” is a Poignant Exploration of Loss and Faith

“A Season of Tragedy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Connie Capps is a heartfelt memoir detailing the author’s journey through profound grief following the loss of three loved ones within two years. It addresses major themes of faith, resilience, and the hope found in God during times of unimaginable sorrow.