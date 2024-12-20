Marilyn Beattie’s Newly Released “Living in the Dash” is a Profound Reflection on Life's Choices and Spiritual Purpose
“Living in the Dash” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Beattie is an insightful exploration of the significance of life’s fleeting moments, encouraging readers to embrace their spiritual journey and make meaningful choices.
Shamokin Dam, PA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Living in the Dash”: a heartfelt examination of the impact of our choices and the importance of living purposefully. “Living in the Dash” is the creation of published author, Marilyn Beattie, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Beattie is a dynamic Bible teacher, gifted musician, biblical counselor, inspirational speaker, and gospel recording artist.
Beattie shares, “If you have ever gone to a graveyard and walked among the tombs, you would notice that each headstone has certain information on it regarding the life of the person who is buried there. Included in that information is the date of birth and the date of death. Between those two dates is a dash. That dash, though quite small, is extremely large in significance, for in that little dash is the sum total of the days that person existed on earth. Some dashes represent a life that was short, and others show a life lived well into the nineties or even past a hundred years.
The thread of life is exceedingly fragile, and we are always just one heartbeat away from eternity from the moment of our conception until we take our last breath. The reality of that fact should cause us to want to make the most of our choices while we can because once we have lived up all the days of our dash and we stand before God, our right to choose ceases. We must strive to make choices that are in harmony with God’s plan and purpose for our life, in order to live to our utmost potential.
But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up. Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness.
—2 Peter 3:10–11 KJV”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Beattie’s new book invites readers to reflect on their life choices and embrace their journey with faith and intention.
Consumers can purchase “Living in the Dash” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living in the Dash”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories