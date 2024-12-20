Geoffrey Hall’s Newly Released “The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster: A Novel” is a Captivating Tale of Love, Loss, and Adventure

“The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Geoffrey Hall is a richly layered historical novel exploring themes of love, resilience, and destiny set against the backdrop of early 20th-century England and India.