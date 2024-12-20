Geoffrey Hall’s Newly Released “The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster: A Novel” is a Captivating Tale of Love, Loss, and Adventure
“The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Geoffrey Hall is a richly layered historical novel exploring themes of love, resilience, and destiny set against the backdrop of early 20th-century England and India.
Fairfax, VA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster: A Novel”: an epic historical fiction that follows the journey of Reginald Fubster, an Englishman whose life is marked by loss, courage, and enduring love. “The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster: A Novel” is the creation of published author, Geoffrey Hall, a teacher of history, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He loves learning and reading classic literature. The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster is his first completed novel.
Hall shares, “The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubsteris a historical fiction about an Englishman born in India and the woman he loves. After losing his mother to illness, his father to WWI, and the love of his life to slavery, Reginald must contend with captivity, his boyhood rival, and his self-doubt to find her.
When Reginald’s father sends him to London to receive an education, he stays with a relative and a beautiful young heiress named Natalie. Reginald falls in love with her, but must attend a military academy where he’s mistreated. Meanwhile, his great uncle is murdered, a will forged, and Natalie whisked away to steal her fortune.
Reginald vows to follow Natalie to India. En route, he’s captured in Aqaba. Though he makes a daring escape across Sinai, finding Natalie seems impossible. Reginald is forced to take a commission as an ensign and finds himself on the remote and dangerous Northwest Frontier, embroiled in Britain’s Third Afghan War.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Geoffrey Hall’s new book captivates readers with a tale of determination, historical intrigue, and the transformative power of love.
Consumers can purchase “The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster: A Novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Extraordinary Life and Love of Reginald Fubster: A Novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
