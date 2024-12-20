Kay Jones’s Newly Released “Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills” is a Heartwarming Tribute to a Beloved Southern Icon

“Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills: The biography of a Southern lady whose steadfast faith and unique wit continue to inspire a whole community in rural Tennessee.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kay Jones is a touching and richly detailed portrayal of a life well-lived, highlighting themes of resilience, faith, and community.