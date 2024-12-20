Kay Jones’s Newly Released “Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills” is a Heartwarming Tribute to a Beloved Southern Icon
“Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills: The biography of a Southern lady whose steadfast faith and unique wit continue to inspire a whole community in rural Tennessee.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kay Jones is a touching and richly detailed portrayal of a life well-lived, highlighting themes of resilience, faith, and community.
Bumpus Mills, TN, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills: The biography of a Southern lady whose steadfast faith and unique wit continue to inspire a whole community in rural Tennessee.”: a celebration of a life that profoundly shaped those around her. “Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills: The biography of a Southern lady whose steadfast faith and unique wit continue to inspire a whole community in rural Tennessee.” is the creation of published author, Kay Jones, who earned a bachelor of fine arts and a master of arts in education from Austin Peay State University, where she taught classes as an adjunct professor, while simultaneously teaching fourth graders at Ringgold Elementary in Clarksville, Tennessee. Her two children, Ty and Mandy, have given her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren—so far. Kay currently resides in the little town of McEwen with her husband, Doug Dreaden.
Jones shares, “Emma Lois Hargis Smith was born in Stewart County, Tennessee, in 1902, where she resided until her death in 1998. With the exception of a few years in Big Rock after marrying Elfry Smith and the final year of her life in Clarksville, her entire life was spent in Bumpus Mills, a city she affectionately referred to as the “Garden Spot of the World.”
Emma Smith was not a notable scholar, never won a peace prize or medal of honor, or found a cure for a disease. She didn’t do any of the notable things that usually bring widespread fame and recognition to a person. No singular event or act made her unique and special so that a book should be written about her. However, her approach to life and the impact she had on others was undeniably just as great and worthy of mention in this comprehensive narrative that follows her from the womb though the one-year anniversary of her death.
Her story spans ninety-six years and references details of a changing world, taking the reader from candlelight to electricity and from Model T Fords to modern automobiles. The reader experiences a touch of World War II through the eyes and hearts of the rural South. The reader is invited to see glimpses of life as it was in rural Tennessee during the lifespan of Emma Smith.
Most of the stories and details within these pages were derived from the very lips of Emma Smith, as videotaped by her daughter and granddaughter a few years prior to her death. In addition, the author conducted many interviews with family members and researched historical public information to ensure accuracy. The quotes herein are true quotes, and the events are factual.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Jones’s new book invites readers to journey through nearly a century of Emma Smith’s life, chronicling a rapidly changing world while preserving the timeless values of faith, love, and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills: The biography of a Southern lady whose steadfast faith and unique wit continue to inspire a whole community in rural Tennessee.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills: The biography of a Southern lady whose steadfast faith and unique wit continue to inspire a whole community in rural Tennessee.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jones shares, “Emma Lois Hargis Smith was born in Stewart County, Tennessee, in 1902, where she resided until her death in 1998. With the exception of a few years in Big Rock after marrying Elfry Smith and the final year of her life in Clarksville, her entire life was spent in Bumpus Mills, a city she affectionately referred to as the “Garden Spot of the World.”
Emma Smith was not a notable scholar, never won a peace prize or medal of honor, or found a cure for a disease. She didn’t do any of the notable things that usually bring widespread fame and recognition to a person. No singular event or act made her unique and special so that a book should be written about her. However, her approach to life and the impact she had on others was undeniably just as great and worthy of mention in this comprehensive narrative that follows her from the womb though the one-year anniversary of her death.
Her story spans ninety-six years and references details of a changing world, taking the reader from candlelight to electricity and from Model T Fords to modern automobiles. The reader experiences a touch of World War II through the eyes and hearts of the rural South. The reader is invited to see glimpses of life as it was in rural Tennessee during the lifespan of Emma Smith.
Most of the stories and details within these pages were derived from the very lips of Emma Smith, as videotaped by her daughter and granddaughter a few years prior to her death. In addition, the author conducted many interviews with family members and researched historical public information to ensure accuracy. The quotes herein are true quotes, and the events are factual.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kay Jones’s new book invites readers to journey through nearly a century of Emma Smith’s life, chronicling a rapidly changing world while preserving the timeless values of faith, love, and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills: The biography of a Southern lady whose steadfast faith and unique wit continue to inspire a whole community in rural Tennessee.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Emma Lois Hargis Smith The Queen of Bumpus Mills: The biography of a Southern lady whose steadfast faith and unique wit continue to inspire a whole community in rural Tennessee.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories