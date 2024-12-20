Exie L. Smith’s New Book “I Made It” is a Candid Memoir Offering a Powerful Reflection on Overcoming Adversity Through Faith and Love, as Well as the Civil Rights Legacy
Amityville, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Exie L. Smith, a retired teacher of thirty-five years and an ordained elder at the Hollywood Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral who holds a Master of Science in education from Hofstra University and a Master of Divinity from New York Theological Seminary, has completed her most recent book “I Made It”: a compelling exploration of resilience, faith, and the enduring quest for justice.
In “I Made It,” author Exie L. Smith draws from her own experiences and the historical struggles of the Civil Rights movement to offer a message of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity. Highlighting her steadfast belief in the sufficiency of God’s grace and the strength found in acknowledging one’s weaknesses, Smith reflects on the ongoing impact of historical discrimination and the need for continued action against racial prejudices and inequalities.
“The most degrading structures of discrimination brought down many of the attitudes that supported those structures still exist,” writes Smith. “As long as inequalities and racial prejudices remain, the work of the civil rights movement will not be finished. But we know it can be accomplished because the civil rights movement of the past proved that ordinary people can change their world. The victories of the movement were won by a largely anonymous mass of citizens, Black and White, many of them happening young, who dared to risk life and limb for freedom’s cause.”
The author continues, “The world needs to see Dr. Jesus. Let Jesus give you this prescription: a tablespoon of love three times a day. Jesus said, ‘Love ye one another.’ Let Jesus message your heart with prayer every hour of the day. Man and woman should always pray. Take a pill of faith, hope, and charity. Prayer is the key to the kingdom, but faith unlocks the door.”
Published by Fulton Books, Exie L. Smith’s book is a powerful call to action for continued commitment to justice and equality, combining poignant reflections with practical spiritual guidance to offer both inspiration and a framework for personal and societal transformation. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Smith’s message encourages readers to embrace love, maintain a strong prayer life, and cultivate faith as essential tools for navigating adversity and fostering positive change.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Made It” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
