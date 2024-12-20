Joan Dahmer’s New Book “Solid Ground” is a Powerful Novel That Follows the Lives of Six Individuals Surviving in the Aftermath of an Earthquake Near the US-Mexico Border
Scottsdale, AZ, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joan Dahmer, a physician in Arizona, has completed her most recent book “Solid Ground”: a gripping and compelling tale that centers around the lives of six people who must pick up the pieces of their lives and learn to survive after a devastating earthquake destroys their entire world in Southern California.
Originally from Canada, author Joan Dahmer and her husband, Scott, moved to California, where they have lived for nine years. Currently, they now reside in Arizona, where they own Aridus Winery in Willcox, Arizona. Theyalso have a daughter, a son, and two delightful grandchildren.
“When a powerful earthquake strikes the borderlands of Southern California, it changes the shape of mountains and the lives of thousands,” writes Joan. “It is a harrowing reminder of the powerful forces that lurk under the peaceful facade of San Diego County.
“The fates of six people from different walks of life and both sides of the border wall become intertwined by this natural and political disaster. Most had dreams for a future they may not live to see. As they struggle to survive the day and the damage, each confronts an issue from their past and reexamines the trajectory of their own journey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joan Dahmer’s book, inspired by the author’s first time ever seeing the US border wall, promises to transport readers as they discover the strength and faith needed to survive such a tragic and harrowing experience. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Solid Ground” is a must-read that explores the importance of holding out for hope even amid unimaginable devastation.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Solid Ground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Canada, author Joan Dahmer and her husband, Scott, moved to California, where they have lived for nine years. Currently, they now reside in Arizona, where they own Aridus Winery in Willcox, Arizona. Theyalso have a daughter, a son, and two delightful grandchildren.
“When a powerful earthquake strikes the borderlands of Southern California, it changes the shape of mountains and the lives of thousands,” writes Joan. “It is a harrowing reminder of the powerful forces that lurk under the peaceful facade of San Diego County.
“The fates of six people from different walks of life and both sides of the border wall become intertwined by this natural and political disaster. Most had dreams for a future they may not live to see. As they struggle to survive the day and the damage, each confronts an issue from their past and reexamines the trajectory of their own journey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joan Dahmer’s book, inspired by the author’s first time ever seeing the US border wall, promises to transport readers as they discover the strength and faith needed to survive such a tragic and harrowing experience. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Solid Ground” is a must-read that explores the importance of holding out for hope even amid unimaginable devastation.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Solid Ground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories