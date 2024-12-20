Tywana Ashley’s New Book “Losing Her Crown: Book One” is a Powerful Story That Follows One Woman’s Life of Abuse at the Hands of Her Father and Later Her Husband
Dallas, TX, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tywana Ashley, a mother of two who resides in Dallas and enjoys singing, dancing, cooking, and spreading positive spiritual energy, has completed her most recent book “Losing Her Crown: Book One”: a gripping novel that centers around a woman who, after years of verbal abuse from her father, finds herself following the cycle of abuse and financially supporting a man as she enters into a toxic relationship resulting in a marriage from hell.
“Melanie was a sweet kind soul who hungered for the attention of her father,” writes Tywana. “The one-sided relationship resulted in her accepting relationships from men she should have never entertained. Melanie always went with the flow of things, never having a voice of her own. The father inflicted verbal abuse on Melanie and her sister Rita, from childhood to adulthood. Their mother, Lashon suffered verbal along with physical abuse from the hands of the man who claimed to love her and their children. Melanie and Rita’s mother, Lashon, was the only source of love and compassion in their lives.
“Melanie fell into the footsteps of her mother and lost herself and married a man who proved to have abandonment issues and whose interest was to control her. Jonathan shaped and molded Melanie to his liking. The two would conceive two children, Jonathan Jr. and Cataleya. Melanie’s soul was appeased when she finally reconnected with her long-lost friend Chelsea, as she was the only person who knew Melanie’s hell on earth as a teenage girl.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tywana Ashley’s book is an impactful and stirring tale that is based on the author’s own experiences with childhood abuse and later mistreatment and involuntary control of her life by her own husband. Candid and emotionally raw, “Losing Her Crown: Book One” is sure to resonate with readers who have endured their own instances of abuse, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles, and there is always a chance for a better life.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Losing Her Crown: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
