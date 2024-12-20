Troy Harmon’s New Book “A Walk in the Skies” is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems and Ruminations That Reflect Upon the Author’s Experiences Throughout His Life
DeSoto, MO, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Troy Harmon, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, who grew up fishing, hunting, and enjoying big bonfires and BBQs with friends and family, has completed his most recent book “A Walk in the Skies”: a stirring series of poems that draws upon the author’s own experiences and observations to explore the human condition and the trials and triumphs the author has faced along the way.
“Lots of good times, you have to take the good with the bad, and it takes all kinds of people to make this world go around,” writes Harmon. “I’ve looked into the eyes of the poor. I’ve looked into the souls of the rich. I’ve traveled across this country all alone with no contact with the people that I love. I have been happy, and I have been sad and on my own. I’ve seen people laugh, and I’ve seen people cry. This book is dedicated to family and friends that I have lost along the way in life. This book is the story of my life—the life and death and rebirth of my mind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Troy Harmon’s book is a compelling series that promises to transport readers with each entry, offering a candid look into the author’s very soul. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “A Walk in the Skies” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Walk in the Skies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
