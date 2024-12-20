Gwendolyn Kruger’s New Book “Dead Crabs and Bald Eagles” Follows One Wife’s Desperate Quest to Find Her Husband After He Disappears While Traveling Through Africa
Centralia, WA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gwendolyn Kruger, whose strong imagination has left her with a passion for writing and storytelling, has completed her most recent book “Dead Crabs and Bald Eagles”: a thrilling novel that centers around one wife’s attempts to save her husband after he goes missing while taking a photography posting in Africa.
“Julia and her husband, Trent, own and run the Sea Gallery and live in the upstairs apartment,” writes Kruger. “He goes off several times a year to photograph oceans and seas while Julia stays home and keeps the business going. It is a wonderful life—until it isn’t.
“Julia gets a scary phone call that Trent did not make his contact, wherever he was going. Julia knows he is somewhere in Africa, but that is not enough to let her know what happened. Is he really missing? Who should she tell? When, or if, will he return? How can she help him when she cannot find his itinerary and they are oceans apart?”
Published by Fulton Books, Gwendolyn Kruger’s book enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow Julia’s journey to find her husband before it’s too late. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Dead Crabs and Bald Eagles” promises to keep the pages turning, revealing just how far someone is willing to go to find the one they love, no matter the odds.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Dead Crabs and Bald Eagles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
