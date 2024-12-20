John Aris Eleleme’s New Book “Finding Oasis Within the Wilderness of our Socio-Political Ideologies” Explores the Modern-Day Fight to Save America’s Democracy
Los Angeles, CA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Aris Eleleme, has served as an educator for close to twenty-five years and holds a master of science in instructional design and technology, has completed his most recent book “Finding Oasis Within the Wilderness of our Socio-Political Ideologies”: a fascinating and thought-provoking discussion of the current threats plaguing America and its democracy, as well as the importance of fighting misinformation and manipulation that thrives within the dark recesses of the current political climate.
For many years and across three school districts, author John Aris Eleleme has worked with middle school students, high school students, as well as adult students, providing the foundational instructions they needed to excel in mathematics and science. In addition, he has also served as the head of the Department of Mathematics and Technology at Access Schools in Calabar.
“At this point in time in the history of the United States of America, the citizens of this great nation are in a state of apprehension, chaos, uncertainty, and confusion,” writes Eleleme. “Each and every one of us are wondering what the future of our country would be. However, the purpose of this book, ‘Finding Oasis within the Wilderness of our Socio-Political Ideologies’, is to give hope and inspiration to you as a citizen. To provide you with the knowledge of our government as a democratic institution with a structure designed to serve the people and not the reverse.
“As fully described within the pages of this book, wilderness is a spiritual symbol that indicates chaos, confusion, infighting, ignorance, hate, racism, tribalism, discrimination, and divisiveness. On the other hand, oasis is a spiritual portrayal of peace, freedom, liberty, equality, unity, equal justice under the law, and general prosperity of all the people. Therefore, as you read through this book, you will come to full understanding of your duty, responsibilities, rights, and privileges as a part owner of the government as indicated in your single vote. You will understand that our fight against misinformation, disinformation, lies, defamation, treachery, manipulation, and propaganda is the fight to protect our democracy and our republic. The power of citizenry can only be expressed through bonding together as a union and not individual fights. Like the broom, you can break single sticks, but it is almost impossible to break the bunch.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Aris Eleleme’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to teach, inform, instruct, and provide a sense of direction to both younger and older generations alike, helping them to understand their responsibilities within the structure of American democracy. By sharing this foundational knowledge, Eleleme hopes to help his readers wield the power allotted to them under the Constitution to exert their authority on the government as the collective owners of the American government.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Finding Oasis Within the Wilderness of our Socio-Political Ideologies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
For many years and across three school districts, author John Aris Eleleme has worked with middle school students, high school students, as well as adult students, providing the foundational instructions they needed to excel in mathematics and science. In addition, he has also served as the head of the Department of Mathematics and Technology at Access Schools in Calabar.
“At this point in time in the history of the United States of America, the citizens of this great nation are in a state of apprehension, chaos, uncertainty, and confusion,” writes Eleleme. “Each and every one of us are wondering what the future of our country would be. However, the purpose of this book, ‘Finding Oasis within the Wilderness of our Socio-Political Ideologies’, is to give hope and inspiration to you as a citizen. To provide you with the knowledge of our government as a democratic institution with a structure designed to serve the people and not the reverse.
“As fully described within the pages of this book, wilderness is a spiritual symbol that indicates chaos, confusion, infighting, ignorance, hate, racism, tribalism, discrimination, and divisiveness. On the other hand, oasis is a spiritual portrayal of peace, freedom, liberty, equality, unity, equal justice under the law, and general prosperity of all the people. Therefore, as you read through this book, you will come to full understanding of your duty, responsibilities, rights, and privileges as a part owner of the government as indicated in your single vote. You will understand that our fight against misinformation, disinformation, lies, defamation, treachery, manipulation, and propaganda is the fight to protect our democracy and our republic. The power of citizenry can only be expressed through bonding together as a union and not individual fights. Like the broom, you can break single sticks, but it is almost impossible to break the bunch.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Aris Eleleme’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to teach, inform, instruct, and provide a sense of direction to both younger and older generations alike, helping them to understand their responsibilities within the structure of American democracy. By sharing this foundational knowledge, Eleleme hopes to help his readers wield the power allotted to them under the Constitution to exert their authority on the government as the collective owners of the American government.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Finding Oasis Within the Wilderness of our Socio-Political Ideologies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories