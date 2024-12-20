Jenni Lynn’s New Book “Battle Cry: My Journey to Purpose during My Biggest Storms” is a Powerful Account That Documents How the Author Overcame Her Greatest Struggles
New York, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jenni Lynn, who enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, Corey, her son, Jaxx, and her family and friends, as well as reading, traveling, and working to inspire others, has completed her most recent book “Battle Cry: My Journey to Purpose during My Biggest Storms”: a compelling account that chronicles the trials and triumphs throughout the author’s life, aimed at inspiring those facing their own storms.
After facing many storms since childhood, author Jenni Lynn embarked on a profound journey of transformation, which is vividly captured in her memoir, “Battle Cry.” Through candid storytelling and heartfelt insights, Jenni shares the highs and lows of her path to personal empowerment, offering readers a relatable and inspiring narrative.
This motivational memoir is filled with practical strategies and inspirational messages, encouraging readers to embrace change, overcome obstacles, and live authentically along with embarking on her own paths of self-discovery and growth.
“Let me empower you with my battles and my story to let you know it’s okay to get out of that dark shadow, it’s okay to keep climbing your mountain,” writes Lynn. “Because I’ll be waiting for you at the top with my hands stretched out, ready to celebrate your victory! You are worth every struggle God puts in your life to help you get to your light!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jenni Lynn’s book is a powerful and emotionally stirring account that promises to reveal how the author managed to face each and every trial put forth, including how God never left her side through each storm. Deeply personal and candid, “Battle Cry” is a testament to the author’s dedication to helping others transform their lives and realize their fullest potential, climbing their highest mountain, persevering their storms, and opening the doors to their greatest prosperous journeys ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Battle Cry: My Journey to Purpose during My Biggest Storms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
