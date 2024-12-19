Author M. Elizabeth Erb’s New Book “Sea and Shadow” Features Two Sisters, One Selfless Question, and an Unbreakable Bond That Will Determine Their Destiny

Recent release “Sea and Shadow” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. Elizabeth Erb introduces Princess Darya of Amaryis. When the whispers of war grow loud and her sister is forced into a loveless marriage, Darya must take on the role of the hero to save her.