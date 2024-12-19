Author M. Elizabeth Erb’s New Book “Sea and Shadow” Features Two Sisters, One Selfless Question, and an Unbreakable Bond That Will Determine Their Destiny
Recent release “Sea and Shadow” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. Elizabeth Erb introduces Princess Darya of Amaryis. When the whispers of war grow loud and her sister is forced into a loveless marriage, Darya must take on the role of the hero to save her.
Mountain Grove, MO, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- M. Elizabeth Erb, who has loved all kinds of books since she was a child, has completed her new book “Sea and Shadow”: a spellbinding fantasy novel that plunges readers into a magical realm.
With the help of a mysterious pirate, Princess Darya of Amaryis embarks on a treasure hunt to find the Eye, an ancient relic with the power to summon the Oracle. If they succeed, they will be able to ask one selfless question, but many twists and turns await the ones who seek an audience with her, for it is not enough to have a selfless question. They must also be worthy to ask it. To prove herself, Darya must master the four challenges the guardians of the pieces have put in place: desperation, determination, trust, and fear.
Author M. Elizabeth Erb writes, “The air smelled of death and magic—sinister, powerful magic that a young woman shouldn’t have been able to possess, let alone conjure. Darya stared at the stars while they witnessed the monstrous event that had taken place. She tried to push herself off the ground, but the taste of blood made her feel disoriented.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, M. Elizabeth Erb’s immersive tale follows Darya as she takes on an adventure of acceptance, romance, and destiny, ultimately discovering whether a villain can become the hero.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sea and Shadow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
