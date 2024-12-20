Author Lorenzo Alexander Chambers’s New Book “For the Good of All & to the Harm of None: A Worldview through a Philanthropic Lens” Will Challenge Readers' Perspectives
Recent release “For the Good of All & to the Harm of None: A Worldview through a Philanthropic Lens” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lorenzo Alexander Chambers is a thought-provoking exploration designed to encourage readers to reconsider their worldview, opening their minds to a more philosophical ideology.
Arverne, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lorenzo Alexander Chambers, who holds over twenty years of experience as an educator, has completed his new book “For the Good of All & to the Harm of None: A Worldview through a Philanthropic Lens”: a fascinating novel aimed at inspiring readers to open their minds to a new perspective that encourages equality and a desire to help their fellow man.
Alongside his career in education, author Lorenzo Alexander Chambers lived in Italy as a professional football player for Giorgio Armani’s now-defunct Milano Seamen, served as a licensed and registered representative, managed a firm trading account in equities, worked as an associate director of philanthropy at Dartmouth College, and taught as an adjunct professor at Long Island University School of Education. Lorenzo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College, a Master of Education degree from Long Island University, and advanced leadership certificates from Brooklyn College and the New York City Leadership Academy.
“‘For the Good of All and to the Harm of None’ is a nonfiction writing that proposes viewing the world through a philanthropic lens and what that could mean for humanity,” writes Chambers. “Using the definition of philanthropy as engaging in endeavors that advance the well-being of humanity, we must address the idea of what constitutes humanity in the face of the social construct of race. Until the thought process of every human being begins with the identification that we are all human beings first and we are affiliated with our tribe or ethnic heritages second, there will always be oppression and inequities among us.
“The idea of existentialism compels us to look at our lives through the lens of being mortals in that one day we will die and leave this earth. Within this context, a pressing question becomes since one day I will leave this planet, what do I believe happens after I leave the planet? How would I be remembered, if I am remembered at all? The answers to this question give us a reason and purpose or intention with regard to how we live. Or in the absence of all of the above, maybe we live reckless, unintentional lives because what does anything really mean? At the end of the day, examining your life choices from the perspective that one day it ends can be incentive enough to change how you live and how you/we treat one another as human beings.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lorenzo Alexander Chambers’s enlightening tale will transport readers, allowing them to discover new ways of thinking that will forever change their perceptions of the world around them. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “For the Good of All & to the Harm of None” is sure to leave a lasting impression, inviting readers to shed their old ways of thinking for a new, selfless and self-aware perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “For the Good of All & to the Harm of None: A Worldview through a Philanthropic Lens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Alongside his career in education, author Lorenzo Alexander Chambers lived in Italy as a professional football player for Giorgio Armani’s now-defunct Milano Seamen, served as a licensed and registered representative, managed a firm trading account in equities, worked as an associate director of philanthropy at Dartmouth College, and taught as an adjunct professor at Long Island University School of Education. Lorenzo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College, a Master of Education degree from Long Island University, and advanced leadership certificates from Brooklyn College and the New York City Leadership Academy.
“‘For the Good of All and to the Harm of None’ is a nonfiction writing that proposes viewing the world through a philanthropic lens and what that could mean for humanity,” writes Chambers. “Using the definition of philanthropy as engaging in endeavors that advance the well-being of humanity, we must address the idea of what constitutes humanity in the face of the social construct of race. Until the thought process of every human being begins with the identification that we are all human beings first and we are affiliated with our tribe or ethnic heritages second, there will always be oppression and inequities among us.
“The idea of existentialism compels us to look at our lives through the lens of being mortals in that one day we will die and leave this earth. Within this context, a pressing question becomes since one day I will leave this planet, what do I believe happens after I leave the planet? How would I be remembered, if I am remembered at all? The answers to this question give us a reason and purpose or intention with regard to how we live. Or in the absence of all of the above, maybe we live reckless, unintentional lives because what does anything really mean? At the end of the day, examining your life choices from the perspective that one day it ends can be incentive enough to change how you live and how you/we treat one another as human beings.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lorenzo Alexander Chambers’s enlightening tale will transport readers, allowing them to discover new ways of thinking that will forever change their perceptions of the world around them. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “For the Good of All & to the Harm of None” is sure to leave a lasting impression, inviting readers to shed their old ways of thinking for a new, selfless and self-aware perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “For the Good of All & to the Harm of None: A Worldview through a Philanthropic Lens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories