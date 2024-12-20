Author Suzanne Szucs’s New Book “A Hard Hat in Hell” is a Compelling Memoir Detailing the Author’s Life, Including How She Managed to Survive Her Violent Marriage

Recent release “A Hard Hat in Hell” from Newman Springs Publishing author Suzanne Szucs is a heartfelt and thrilling account that chronicles the author’s experiences, and how she survived them all. From working as a crane operator to surviving her nightmare of a marriage, Suzanne shares her story with raw honesty and insight.