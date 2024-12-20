Author Suzanne Szucs’s New Book “A Hard Hat in Hell” is a Compelling Memoir Detailing the Author’s Life, Including How She Managed to Survive Her Violent Marriage
Recent release “A Hard Hat in Hell” from Newman Springs Publishing author Suzanne Szucs is a heartfelt and thrilling account that chronicles the author’s experiences, and how she survived them all. From working as a crane operator to surviving her nightmare of a marriage, Suzanne shares her story with raw honesty and insight.
Saukville, WI, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Suzanne Szucs has completed her new book “A Hard Hat in Hell”: a poignant and enthralling autobiographical account that reveals how the author broke the mold working as a woman in construction, as well as how she managed to survive a violent marriage.
“From three years as a union laborer in California to twenty-five years as a union crane operator in Wisconsin, I’m still here,” writes Suzanne. “From surfing along the coastline of California to downhill skiing in the heart of the Midwest, I’m still here. From the invitation to join a boyfriend in a faraway state to becoming entwined in a violent nightmare of a marriage, I barely made it, but I’m still here. To finding peace in my life at long last in the quiet of the country and with the right person, the love of my life, yes, I’m still here.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Suzanne Szucs’s profound account was inspired by the author’s desire to uplift women who, like the author, find themselves in unorthodox careers, as well as helping readers navigate the difficulties of living in a draining and toxic relationship. Deeply personal and candid, “A Hard Hat in Hell” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing them an intimate look into the author’s life and how she survived it all.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Hard Hat in Hell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
