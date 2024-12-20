Author Curtis Ercanbrack’s New Book “A Life Worth Living” Follows Three Young Men Who Must Make Something of Their Lives After Each of Them Are Given a Gift
Recent release “A Life Worth Living” from Newman Springs Publishing author Curtis Ercanbrack is a poignant and heartfelt story that centers around the lives of three young men who are each given a gift by the same man at a low point in their lives. Now, fifty years later, the man returns to see what they have done to improve their lives with his gifts.
Rifle, CO, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Curtis Ercanbrack, who lives in western Colorado, where he enjoys the small-town experience of rural life, has completed his new book “A Life Worth Living”: a thought-provoking novel that follows three men who are each given a unique gift, and tasked with making something of their lives with them.
“A man meets three people at low points in each of their lives. He gives each of them a gift, then returns fifty years later to see what they have done with their lives,” writes Curtis. “To one, he gives a Bible; to another, a scholarship to a four-year college; and to the last, he provides a job as a bellhop in the most elegant hotel in Detroit.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Curtis Ercanbrack’s enthralling tale is the author’s third novel, and promises to captivate readers from all walks of life as they discover how each of the men’s gifts affect their lives, providing the foundational tools they need to find success so long as they’re willing to work for it. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Life Worth Living” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Life Worth Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
