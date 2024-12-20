Author Lawrence Newton’s New Book “The Heroine, The Badge, The Demon Within: Book 2” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Police Officer with a Demonic Drive for Justice
Recent release “The Heroine, The Badge, The Demon Within: Book 2” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence Newton is a riveting tale that follows Chicago PD detective Patricia Sutton, who finds herself possessed by a demonic spirit that soon discovers she already holds a dangerous darkness within that drives her to cross the line in the name of justice.
Woodstown, NJ, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Newton, a retired US Navy veteran who has had the opportunity to circumnavigate the globe, has completed his new book “The Heroine, The Badge, The Demon Within: Book 2”: a compelling story that centers around a police detective who, despite her well intentions, is consumed by an inner darkness that causes her passion for justice to become warped.
An informal master of the culinary arts, author Lawrence Newton has brought to life a unique line of sauces. His other interests include exploring more culinary oddities in the kitchen and extensive travel with his wife and family. A budding prolific author, Lawrence uses his writing to delve deep into the human psyche, exploring reason where reason lacks existence.
“Patricia Sutton is a police officer assigned to the Special Victims Unit for the Chicago Police Department, having returned from her first big sting operation,” writes Newton. “During the assignment, she is seized by the demonic spirit of the perpetrator. Soon, the demon realizes he has little influence, as Patricia is already filled with her own evil objectives. Her passion for justice drives her need to cross the lines she is sworn to protect in order to set right the wrongs done to her family.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lawrence Newton’s enthralling tale is a powerful look at the ways in which one’s desire can easily become corrupted, no matter how benevolent they may initially be. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Heroine, The Badge, The Demon Within: Book 2” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Heroine, The Badge, The Demon Within: Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
