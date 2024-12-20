Author Lawrence Newton’s New Book “The Heroine, The Badge, The Demon Within: Book 2” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Police Officer with a Demonic Drive for Justice

Recent release “The Heroine, The Badge, The Demon Within: Book 2” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence Newton is a riveting tale that follows Chicago PD detective Patricia Sutton, who finds herself possessed by a demonic spirit that soon discovers she already holds a dangerous darkness within that drives her to cross the line in the name of justice.