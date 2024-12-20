Author Stephanie Mollett’s New Book “Stephanie’s Story” is Roadmap of Hope for Families of Children Going Through Cancer
Recent release “Stephanie’s Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Mollett is the author’s personal family journey through cancer and the advice to help others in a similar situation.
Fayetteville, NC, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Mollett has completed her new book “Stephanie’s Story”: a personal recollection of her time dealing with cancer as a child, the hardships that her family endured but also the love in which they came together to pull through that very trying time.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Mollett’s hopeful tale is meant to serve as an example of how to handle such a difficult time, both with the steps that happen along the way, things to ask with caretakers and doctors, and more importantly how faith and love can beat even the most trying of moments.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stephanie’s Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
