Author Cathy Harbour Mounce’s New Book “Pancake the Texas Cat” is a Charming Story About a Small Gray Kitten Who Learns the Importance of Being Oneself

Recent release “Pancake the Texas Cat” from Covenant Books author Cathy Harbour Mounce is a captivating story of a gray kitten named Pancake, who decides to try out all the clothes people think a “Texas Cat” wears. But after discovering fitting in doesn’t make her happy, Pancake decides to embrace her truth and live as her authentic self.