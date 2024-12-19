Author Cathy Harbour Mounce’s New Book “Pancake the Texas Cat” is a Charming Story About a Small Gray Kitten Who Learns the Importance of Being Oneself
Recent release “Pancake the Texas Cat” from Covenant Books author Cathy Harbour Mounce is a captivating story of a gray kitten named Pancake, who decides to try out all the clothes people think a “Texas Cat” wears. But after discovering fitting in doesn’t make her happy, Pancake decides to embrace her truth and live as her authentic self.
Tyler, TX, December 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Harbour Mounce, a native Texan who has been writing all her life, has completed her new book, “Pancake the Texas Cat”: an adorable story of a gray kitten who finds her own unique style and decides to be her best self, no matter what others might say.
“‘Pancake the Texas Cat’ is a true story about a small gray kitten with plenty of Western style and ‘cattitude’!” writes Cathy. “She loves to wear her red bandana as she proudly struts through life, thankful to be born in Texas. But like any good story, it has a moral. Wherever you are, no matter what, just be yourself. After all, you are the best you that anyone can be. Meow!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy Harbour Mounce’s new book is an engaging tale that will help inspire readers of all ages to embrace who they are, no matter what others say. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Cathy’s tale to life, “Pancake the Texas Cat” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover the joy in living as oneself.
Readers can purchase “Pancake the Texas Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Pancake the Texas Cat’ is a true story about a small gray kitten with plenty of Western style and ‘cattitude’!” writes Cathy. “She loves to wear her red bandana as she proudly struts through life, thankful to be born in Texas. But like any good story, it has a moral. Wherever you are, no matter what, just be yourself. After all, you are the best you that anyone can be. Meow!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cathy Harbour Mounce’s new book is an engaging tale that will help inspire readers of all ages to embrace who they are, no matter what others say. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Cathy’s tale to life, “Pancake the Texas Cat” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover the joy in living as oneself.
Readers can purchase “Pancake the Texas Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories